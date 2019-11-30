Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
The Latest: Fiat Chrysler, auto union agree tentative deal

November 30, 2019 11:09 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on contract talks between the United Auto Workers union and Fiat Chrysler (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler.

The agreement reached Saturday still needs to get approval from workers.

A person briefed on the matter says the deal includes a $9,000 signing bonus, a promise not to close any factories for the next four years and a commitment to keep making vehicles at a plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

Top union leaders still have to approve the deal, as do factory-level officials who are likely to gather next week to vote on it. Then it must be ratified by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ 47,000 union workers.

Fiat Chrysler is the last company to settle on a new contract with the union. GM settled Oct. 31, which Ford settled in mid-November.  

___

9:45 a.m.

A person briefed on the matter says the United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler are close to reaching a tentative contract agreement.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private, says the deal could be finalized Saturday.

The person says it includes a $9,000 signing bonus, a promise not to close any factories for the next four years and a commitment to keep making vehicles at a plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

If the deal becomes final, top union leaders and factory-level officials likely will gather next week to vote on it. Then it must be ratified by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ 47,000 union workers.

Fiat Chrysler is the last company to settle on a new contract with the union. GM settled in October and Ford reached a deal earlier this month.

-By Tom Krisher

