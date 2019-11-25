Listen Live Sports

Tiffany, TD Ameritrade rise; Kirkland Lake, La Jolla fall

November 25, 2019 4:52 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., up $3.65 to $51.78

The brokerage firm is being bought by rival Charles Schwab for about $26 billion.

Tiffany & Co., up $7.74 to $133.25

The jeweler is being bought by French luxury goods group LVMH for $16.2 billion.

Medicines Co., up $15.25 to $83.80

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is paying $9.7 billion for the cholesterol drugmaker.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., 35 cents to $39.93

Activist investor Carl Icahn is trying to take control of the energy company’s board, according to Bloomberg News.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., down $2.99 to $2.59

The drug developer said its CEO resigned and it is reevaluating its operating plan.

eBay Inc., up 73 cents to $35.85

The e-commerce company is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., down $8.18 to $39.44

The gold producer is buying Detour Gold in a move to expand its mining operations.

Uber Technologies Inc., down 45 cents to $29.11

London’s transit authority refused to renew the ride-hailing company’s license to operate.

