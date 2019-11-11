Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tupperware, Qualcomm fall; Walgreens, SunPower rise

November 11, 2019 5:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

SunPower Corp., up 10 cents to $8.47

The solar products and services company said it will split into two publicly traded companies.

Carbonite Inc., up $4.55 to $22.95

Advertisement

OpenText is buying the cloud-computing company for about $1.42 billion.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, up $3.01 to $62.25

The drugstore operator is a potential buyout target for private equity firm KKR, according to Bloomberg.

Nektar Therapeutics, up 94 cents to $20.98

The drug developer gave investors encouraging updates on its roster of potential treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Tupperware Brands Corp., down 11 cents to $9.23

The direct seller of plastic storage containers suspended its quarterly dividend.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc., up 34 cents to $9.28

The pharmaceutical company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings forecasts on sales of its rare disease drug Galafold.

Qualcomm Inc., down $2.19 to $91.84

The technology company and its peers slid as investors grew more anxious over the latest push for a U.S.-China trade deal.

HP Inc., up 12 cents to $19.64

Xerox is offering the personal computer and printer company up to four weeks to review a proposed buyout deal, according to Bloomberg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends