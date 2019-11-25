Listen Live Sports

UAW official reports progress in talks with Fiat Chrysler

November 25, 2019 10:47 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — A top official of the United Auto Workers union says negotiators have made a lot of progress with Fiat Chrysler but difficult issues remain.

Vice President Cindy Estrada said in an email to members Monday that negotiators have remained focused on contract talks despite what she called outside distractions.

Union President Gary Jones stepped down last week, and Regional Director Vance Pearson resigned Sunday in a widening federal bribery and embezzlement probe of the union.

Estrada says they’re committed to following the pattern agreement set with General Motors and Ford that provides job security. She didn’t give details of what issues remain.

General Motors workers settled with the union and ended a 40-day strike on Oct. 31. Ford workers approved a new four-year contract on Nov. 15.

