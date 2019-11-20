Listen Live Sports

Uber to let users record audio of rides in Brazil, Mexico

November 20, 2019 10:50 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Uber will let passengers and drivers record audio of their rides in an attempt to improve its safety record.

The ride-hailing company plans to pilot the feature in cities in Brazil and Mexico in December. It eventually hopes to launch it in other markets including the United States, although it has no timeline for possible expansion.

The feature will allow customers to opt into recording all or select trips.

Uber has struggled with safety issues and faced accusations that some of its drivers have assaulted and raped passengers. Some of its drivers also have been attacked by passengers.

Uber says the recordings will be encrypted to protect privacy. Users can later share the recording with Uber if they want to report a problem.

