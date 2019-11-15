Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UN links Kenyan military to attacks on Somalia’s top telecom

November 15, 2019 4:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A United Nations report says it has corroborated evidence of five attacks allegedly carried out by Kenya’s military on communication masts belonging to neighboring Somalia’s largest telecom provider.

The U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Somalia says one attack killed two civilians in 2018.

The report says Kenya’s military denied involvement in the attacks. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Hormuud Telecom Somalia says the attacks violate international law. The company asserts that its communications masts have been attacked 10 times by Kenya’s military over the past two years.

Advertisement

The report says destroying telecommunication masts may prevent al-Shabab extremists from triggering explosives using mobile telephone signals.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Kenya sent troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight al-Shabab, which also carries out attacks inside Kenya.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off