Universal Corp.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

November 12, 2019 6:44 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $28.1 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $475.9 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 18% in the last 12 months.

