Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks end half-day session with losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have ended an abbreviated session of trading with losses after sharp drops in oil and gas prices dragged down energy companies.

Trading ended at 1 p.m. Eastern time on the day after Thanksgiving.

All 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index lost ground, led by energy stocks. Apache sank 4%, and Devon Energy fell 2.8%.

Retailers were mixed as traders watched for news on Black Friday shopping.

The S&P 500 lost 12 points, or 0.4% to 3,141. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 112 points, or 0.4%, to 28,051. The Nasdaq lost 39 points, or 0.5%, to 8,665.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING

Adobe says online sales top $4B on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) — Adobe Analytics says that online spending hit new records on Thanksgiving Day, reaching $4.2 billion. That’s a 14.5% increase from a year ago.

Adobe also says that Black Friday is on track to hit $7.4 billion as of 9 a.m. Friday; $600 million has already been spent online on Friday, representing a 19.2% increase from the year-ago period.

But as online sales surge, some retailers are grappling with outages, according to technology company Catchpoint, which monitors retailers’ online performance. Costco.com experienced “intermittent slow load and transaction times” starting late evening on Wednesday, according to Catchpoint. The site was unavailable for a brief time early on Thanksgiving.

Costco is currently flagging “longer than normal response time” on its website. H&M was down for under 5 minutes on Thanksgiving, according to Catchpoint. The site went down again Friday morning, though it’s back up. And HomeDepot.com experienced intermittent “slow load times” on Thanksgiving, according to Catchpoint.

GERMANY-BLACK FRIDAY-AMAZON STRIKE

Amazon workers stage strike on Black Friday

BERLIN (AP) — Workers at Amazon distribution centers in Germany have gone on strike for better pay on Black Friday, one of the busiest days of the year for the online retailer.

Union ver.di said Friday that the walkouts began overnight at six distribution centers across the country, with some due to last until Tuesday.

Union representative Orhan Akman said Amazon staff want to send a signal that their work can’t be bought with the kind of extreme discounts Amazon offers around this time of the year.

Akman also accused the company of putting “extreme pressure” on staff that’s causing some to fall ill.

PLANT EXPLOSION

Evacuation order lifted as huge Texas plant fire ‘contained’

PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a massive chemical plant fire that rocked a Gulf Coast town with two major explosions is finally considered contained after three days.

Officials on Friday also lifted a mandatory evacuation for 50,000 people who were ordered to leave their homes during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jefferson County Jeff Branick said residents should still avoid the area around the TPC Group plant about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Houston. He said fires remain in the facility but are isolated.

The explosions began early Wednesday morning and blew out windows and doors of nearby homes. Three workers were injured.

Officials have said the blast occurred in an area of the plant that makes butadiene, a chemical used to make synthetic rubber and other products.

RAILROAD LOCATION LAWSUIT

Union Pacific sues to nullify old jobs pact with Texas town

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific wants a court to invalidate an 1872 pact requiring it to keep a certain number of jobs in an East Texas town indefinitely.

The agreement with the town of Palestine, which has been amended several times over the decades, is a vestige of railroad history that was made by one of the railroads Union Pacific bought years ago. The lawsuit challenging the agreement was filed Wednesday in Texas.

The railroad argues the local agreement is invalid because railroads are regulated by the federal government, and this deal requiring jobs be maintained in Palestine improperly limits its options.

Union Pacific today operates roughly 32,000 miles of track in 23 western states. In recent years, the railroad has been working to streamline its operations and improve efficiency. Union Pacific had an average of 36,659 employees as of its last earnings report, which is 13% lower than it had a year earlier.

MEDIA-NONPROFIT NEWSPAPERS

Publisher says he’s hearing interest in nonprofit turn

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah’s Salt Lake Tribune is taking an intriguing approach toward survival by successfully petitioning the IRS to let it become a nonprofit. That allows people to claim a tax deduction if they donate money to the paper.

Publisher Paul Huntsman says he’s already heard from several fellow newspaper executives and lawyers over the past few weeks to see if it could work with their newspaper.

It may not always be a fit, since most newspapers are owned by profit-seeking chains, but experts say it could be a good supplement to advertising sales and subscriptions.

GIANT INVASIVE MUSSELS

Shell shock: Giant invasive mussels eradicated from US ponds

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A colony of giant invasive Chinese mussels has been wiped out from a New Jersey pond.

They had threatened to spread to the Delaware River and wreak ecological havoc, as they already are doing in other parts of the world.

Officials say they’re confident they’ve narrowly avoided a serious environmental problem by eradicating the mussels from a former fish farm in Hunterdon County.

It’s the first place in North America the invasive mussels have surfaced.

The mussels hitched a ride to the United States in larvae form inside the gills of Asian carp.

The mussels can grow to the size of footballs.

If they had spread to the Delaware, they could have crowded out native shellfish and harmed recreational and commercial fish including shad and sturgeon.

