Urban One: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $5.4 million.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $111.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.17. A year ago, they were trading at $2.68.

