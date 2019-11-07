Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Urban One: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2019 7:45 am
 
LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $5.4 million.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $111.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.17. A year ago, they were trading at $2.68.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONE

