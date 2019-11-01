Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
US manufacturing contracts for third straight month

November 1, 2019 10:13 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing output dropped for the third straight month in October as trade tensions and a slowing global economy took a toll on American factories.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Friday that its manufacturing index blipped up to 48.3 last month from 47.8 in September. But anything below 50 signals a contraction and manufacturing has been on a three-month losing streak.

New orders, production and hiring all contracted. But export orders increased in October after falling in September.

Twelve of 18 manufacturing industries contracted in October, led by primary metals, clothing and textile mills.

Despite the manufacturing slump, the U.S. economy continues to grow, supported by a relatively healthy services sector and healthy consumer spending.

