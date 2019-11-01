Listen Live Sports

US Steel and Qorvo post gains while Avis and Arista decline

November 1, 2019 4:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday.

United States Steel Corp., up $1.70 to $13.21

The steel maker trimmed costs during the third-quarter and reported a smaller-than-expected loss.

BeiGene Ltd., up $51.22 to $189.56

Amgen is buying a 20.5% stake in the biotechnology company to help develop and sell a range of cancer drugs in China.

Arista Networks Inc., down $59.27 to $185.30

The cloud networking company gave investors a dismal fourth-quarter revenue forecast.

Western Union Co., up $1.42 to $26.48

The money transfer company reported surprisingly strong third quarter profits.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $4.48 to $66.02

The ticket seller and concert promoter’s third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Pinterest Inc., down $4.28 to $20.86

The digital scrapbook company’s third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts

Qorvo Inc., up $16.36 to $97.22

The chipmaker handily beat analysts’ fiscal second quarter earnings forecasts and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Avis Budget Group Inc., down $1.96 to $27.75

The car rental company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year after reporting disappointing third-quarter earnings.

