The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Vatican watchdog agency loses member over police raid

November 19, 2019 3:14 am
 
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A board member of the Vatican’s financial watchdog is resigning in the wake of a Vatican police raid that resulted in the agency’s suspension from the global communications network of financial intelligence units.

Marc Odendall, a French German banker, tendered his resignation late Monday after Pope Francis decided not to renew the mandate of the president of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority, Rene Bruelhart.

Odendall told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he resigned over Bruelhart’s removal as well as the decision by the Egmont Group, a consortium of financial information agencies from 130 countries, to suspend the agency from its secure communications network following the Oct. 1 Vatican police raid.

Odendall said there is “no point in staying on the board of an empty shell.”

