Virginia gets 18 requests for new mine reclamation program

November 8, 2019 4:28 am
 
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — Virginia has received 18 requests for funding under a new pilot program that will dole out millions of dollars to reclaim abandoned coal mines.

The Bristol Herald Courier obtained grant requests submitted for the federal government’s Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program. The 18 requests ask for more than $24 million in funding; $10 million is slated to be awarded. The proposals range from outdoor recreation to agricultural uses.

The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy administers the program in Virginia. A department spokeswoman says the projects will be screened for eligibility. An advisory council will then recommend projects to the federal government for final approval.

Clinch River Hemp Co. submitted the largest funding request. It wants $4.11 million for a project aimed at remediation by cultivating hemp.

Information from: Bristol Herald Courier, http://www.bristolnews.com

