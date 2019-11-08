Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Virginia peanut company set to expand

November 8, 2019 4:29 am
 
FRANKLIN, Va. (AP) — A peanut company in southside Virginia is expanding operations.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Hubbard Peanut Company plans a new production and retail facility in Franklin.

The company plans to spend $1.6 million on the project and create 10 new jobs. Northam approved a $400,000 grant for the project.

The Hubbard Peanut company was founded in 1954 by Dot and H.J. Hubbard.

