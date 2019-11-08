Listen Live Sports

Walt Disney, Monster Beverage advance; Gap, Teradata slide

November 8, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Walt Disney Co., up $5 to $137.96

The entertainment company handily beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts on strong revenue from films including the “The Lion King”.

Gap Inc., down $1.38 to $16.68

The retailer slashed its profit forecast for the year and said CEO Art Peck will resign.

Teradata Corp., down $5.71 to $25.41

The data management company lowered its profit forecast for the year and its CEO resigned following a disappointing third quarter.

Monster Beverage Corp., up $1.52 to $58.16

The energy drink maker’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Axon Enterprise Inc., up $12.88 to $65.29

The maker of stun guns and body cameras raised its 2019 revenue forecast after reporting surprisingly strong third-quarter results.

Planet Fitness Inc., up $5.71 to $68.42

The fitness center operator reported a surprisingly strong rise in a key sales measure and solid earnings for its third quarter.

LivePerson Inc., down $5.34 to $35.07

The customer-service technology company reported a wider loss than expected during the third quarter.

Altair Engineering Inc., down $7.47 to $30

The software company cut its revenue forecast for the year after reporting a surprise third-quarter loss.

