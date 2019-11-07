Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
WillScot: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2019 7:39 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) _ WillScot Corp. (WSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $489,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $272.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.5 million.

WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion.

WillScot shares have risen 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.52, a drop of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC

