Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

World Bank cuts back project in China’s restive Xinjiang

November 12, 2019 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — The World Bank is cutting back a $50 million project in China’s restive Xinjiang following a review prompted by allegations of abuses.

A statement from the bank dated Monday said it would close a component of the project to support five public vocational colleges involving partner schools that were the subject of the abuse claims.

It said although visits to the partner schools “did not substantiate the allegations,” they were too widely dispersed to be properly monitored for adherence to bank standards.

While the partner schools account for just 1% of the project’s financing, the move is politically significant because China has been criticized for confining more than 1 million members of Muslim minority ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Advertisement

China says they are being offered training to reduce poverty and extremism.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends