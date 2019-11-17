Listen Live Sports

Yahoo Japan, Line to merge business to form online giant

November 17, 2019 8:50 pm
 
TOKYO (AP) — Online services Yahoo Japan and Line Corp. have announced they are merging.

Z Holdings Corp., which owns SoftBank Corp. that operates Yahoo Japan, and Naver Corp. of South Korea, which owns a majority stake in Line said Monday they are aiming for a final agreement by next month.

The combination in a joint venture through a tender offer will form an online giant with retail services, advertising and other mobile services such as messaging.

Their combined sales would be the largest among Japanese online business operators, surpassing Rakuten Inc., according to Kyodo news service.

The companies said combining forces will allow them to stay competitive in a drastically changing market, including expansions into robotics and other new areas.

They said the integration will be carried out on an equal basis.

