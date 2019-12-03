Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

A biographical snapshot of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

December 3, 2019 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

NAME: Sundar Pichai

AGE: 47

PERSONAL: Born in India, married to Anjali Pichai.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Pichai has been at Google for 15 years, serving as a leader in projects to build the company’s Chrome browser and overseeing its Android operating system. Pichai, who has an engineering background, took over as the head of Google’s products before being promoted to CEO when Alphabet was created in 2015.

Advertisement

SALARY: Pichai’s pay totaled $1.9 million in 2018, including a base salary of $650,000, according to a company filing with the SEC.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified