The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
A biographical snapshot of Google co-founder Larry Page

December 3, 2019 5:51 pm
 
NAME: Larry Page

AGE: 46

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, master’s degree from Stanford University, on leave from Ph.D. program at Stanford.

PERSONAL: Married to Lucy Southworth.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Took over as Google Inc.’s CEO in April 2011, having left the post in 2001 to become Google’s president of products. Co-founded Google in 1998 with Sergey Brin and served as founding CEO.

NET WORTH: $52.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

