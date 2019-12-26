Listen Live Sports

Amazon and Immunomedics rise; Qiagen, Hovnanian move lower

December 26, 2019 7:42 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $79.56 to $ 1,868.77

Retailers rose following a report that showed a surge in last-minute online holiday shopping.

Apple Inc., up $5.64 to $289.91

The iPhone maker led a broad rally in technology stocks, lifting the Nasdaq composite above 9,000 points for the first time.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., down 43 cents to $21.32

Homebuilders fell as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose, signalling higher mortgage rates ahead.

Immunomedics Inc., up $1.17 to $21.67

The biopharmaceutical company said the FDA accepted its application for accelerated approval of a breast-cancer therapy.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $5.25 to $3.50

A trial of the drugmaker’s treatment for non-small cell lung cancer yielded disappointing results.

Qiagen NV, down $8.56 to $32.91

The developer of medical diagnostic technology said it will focus on remaning a standalone company.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.24 to $79.83

The financial sector rose along with bond yields, which allows lenders to charge higher interest rates.

Newmont Goldcorp Corp., up 52 cents to $42.69

The mining company rose along with the price of gold.

