Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Average US price of gas drops 1 penny per gallon to $2.65

December 8, 2019 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 1 penny per gallon (3.8 liters) to $2.65 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that further cuts to retail gas prices are unlikely because crude oil costs are on the rise.

The price at the pump is 14 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.89 per gallon in San Francisco.

Advertisement

The lowest average is $2.10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

The average price of diesel is $3.06, down a penny.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia