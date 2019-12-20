Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
CarMax: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

December 20, 2019 7:03 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $173.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.04.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $4.79 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.71 billion.

CarMax shares have climbed 57% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 28%. The stock has climbed 71% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

