Carnival and Care.com rise; CarMax and U.S. Steel move lower

December 20, 2019 4:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

AAR Corp., up $6.21 to $51.88

The airplane maintenance company reported results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts.

Care.com Inc., up $1.85 to $15.10

The online marketplace for family care agreed to be acquired by IAC for $15 a share in cash.

CarMax Inc., down $6.08 to $92.71

The used car dealership chain reported weaker earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

U.S. Steel Corp., down $1.44 to $11.92

The steel maker issued fiscal-year forecasts that were far below what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Carnival Corp., up $3.56 to $50.21

The cruise operator reported stronger earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected and issued a solid forecast.

BlackBerry Ltd., up 72 cents to $6.53

The cybersecurity software and services company reported earnings that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp., up $1.81 to $22.69

A published report said UDR was considering making a bid for the company.

Nike Inc., down $1.19 to $99.96

The Beaverton, Oregon, sports wear giant turned in disappointing second-quarter sales in North America.

