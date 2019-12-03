Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Cleveland-Cliffs, CBL tumble while Lands’ End, ViewRay gain

December 3, 2019 4:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., down 90 cents to $7.51

The iron-ore mining company is buying steel maker AK Steel for about $1.1 billion.

Audentes Therapeutics Inc., up $30.32 to $58.93

The gene-therapy developer is being bought by Japan’s Astellas Pharma for about $3 billion.

Apple Inc., down $4.71 to $259.45

The iPhone maker slumped after President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China can wait.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., down $2.26 to $65.22

The maker of technology used to validate chip designs is buying National Instruments’ AWR subsidiary.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc., down 33 cents to $1.02

The owner and operator of retail properties suspended its dividends as it deals with retailer bankruptcies and store closings.

Donaldson Co., down $1.26 to $53.91

The maker of filtration systems reported weak first-quarter profit and revenue.

ViewRay Inc., up $1.04 to $4.44

The radiation therapy systems maker announced a $75 million stock offering along with collaborations with Medtronic and Elekta.

Lands’ End Inc., up $2.47 to $14.24

The clothing maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings.

