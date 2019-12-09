European shares fall…China presses for end to trade war

TOKYO (AP) — Shares fell in Europe early today after a day of gains in Asia. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.2%, while Germany’s DAX declined 0.1%. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.1%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.3% higher. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.3% higher, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed and the Shanghai Composite index rose nearly 0.1%. Wall Street is expected to open lower with Dow futures falling less than 0.1% and S&P futures falling nearly 0.1%.

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official says Beijing wants prompt settlement of its trade war with Washington. The comment today by a deputy commerce minister comes ahead of a possible US tariff hike on Dec. 15. The official said Beijing wants “satisfactory results as soon as possible” but gave no details of talks on a “Phase 1″ deal announced by President Donald Trump in October. Another US tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese imports is due to take effect Sunday. China announced Friday it was carrying out a promise to waive punitive tariffs on American soybeans and pork.

MADRID (AP) — More than 600 institutional investors managing a whopping $37 trillion in client assets are calling for governments to step up their efforts against climate change. The investors, including banks, pension funds and insurance companies, directed their message Monday to countries participating in a two-week U.N. climate conference in Madrid.

PARIS (AP) — Paris commuters are inching to work through exceptional traffic jams because of national strikes that shut down public transportation. The problems worsened today as the strikes over a government retirement reform entered their fifth day. The national rail network warned travelers to stay away from train platforms. Authorities fear safety problems from huge crowds trying to squeeze into the few available trains. Unions hope to keep up the pressure on the government to back down on the retirement changes. President Emmanuel Macron has summoned top government figures for talks to strategize for this crucial week.

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa is selling the European business of its catering and services subsidiary LSG Group to Switzerland-based gategroup for an undisclosed amount. The German airline says the deal covers LSG’s European catering operations as well as its lounge and equipment businesses, packaged food provider Evertaste and retail operator Ringeltaube. Between them, those businesses have 7,100 employees and had revenue of some 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) last year.

