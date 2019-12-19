Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Floating nuke plant sends first power to Arctic Russia

December 19, 2019 5:04 am
 
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — A floating nuclear power plant widely criticized by environmentalists started sending electricity Thursday to a region in Russia’s Arctic.

The floating plant, named the Akademik Lomonosov, was sent in August to the Chukotka Peninsula, an area 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles) northeast of Moscow. It began delivering power to the port of Pevek on Thursday, Russian nuclear agency Rosatom said.

Environmentalists have criticized the project as inherently dangerous and a threat to the pristine Arctic region. Rosatom has dismissed the concerns, insisting the 70-megawatt plant is safe to operate.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted