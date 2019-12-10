Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Food delivery service Just Eat rejects new takeover offer

December 10, 2019 6:46 am
 
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Food delivery company Just Eat rejected a sweetened takeover bid from investment firm Prosus on Tuesday, saying that the 5 billion pound ($6.6 billion) offer still “significantly undervalues” the company.

Prosus N.V., which is owned by the wealthy South African investment group Naspers, had already bid twice for Just Eat in private, and has now made two public offers – but has seen both rejected. In October, Just Eat rejected a Prosus takeover proposal worth 4.9 billion pounds.

Just Eat, which delivers food in many European countries as well as Australia, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, among others, said in a statement that its board “continues to believe that the Prosus Offer fails to reflect appropriately the quality of Just Eat and its attractive assets and prospects.”

The company in July agreed to merge with Dutch rival Takeaway.com in a 9 billion-pound deal and is focused on completing that deal, with a shareholders’ vote expected in December.

Advertisement

Just Eat said that the merged companies “will deliver greater value creation to Just Eat shareholders” than the latest Prosus offer.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Prosus has stakes in several other food delivery companies, including iFood in Latin America, Swiggy in India, and Delivery Hero in Europe. It is owned by Naspers, which became hugely wealthy through an early investment in Chinese tech investment company Tencent. Its stake of about 31% in Tencent is worth $123 billion, making Naspers one of the world’s biggest tech investment companies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon