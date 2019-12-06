Listen Live Sports

Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly

December 6, 2019 9:07 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.

The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle.

Ford says water can get into the electrical wiring and cause a short circuit, activating the switches and releasing the latches. That could allow loose cargo to fall onto the road.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Trucks with mechanical tailgate latches are not affected.

Dealers will fix the tailgate frame wiring harnesses and install a new tailgate handle release switch. Owners will be notified by male during the week of Jan. 20.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

