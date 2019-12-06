Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

German factory production drops in Oct as economy struggles

December 6, 2019 2:54 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — October factory production dropped in Germany over the previous month in another sign the economy, Europe’s largest, is struggling.

The Federal Statistical Office reported Friday that industrial production fell 1.7% in October over September when adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar factors. It was down 5.3% over October 2018.

The agency reported Thursday that industrial orders in October were down 0.4%, suggesting an upturn in production is not likely in the immediate future.

Germany just narrowly avoided entering a recession in the third quarter and ING economist Carsten Brzeski says the data indicate “the German economy is continuing to flirt with stagnation and contraction in the final quarter.”

Advertisement

“Trade conflicts, global uncertainty, and disruption in the automotive industry have put the entire German industry in a headlock, from which it is hard to escape.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified