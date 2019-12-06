Listen Live Sports

Hooker Furniture: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

December 6, 2019 6:24 am
 
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $158.2 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have dropped almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

