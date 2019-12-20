Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major stock indexes fared Friday

December 20, 2019 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 index its 10th winning week in the last 11.

Technology and health care stocks powered the rally, which led to more all-time highs for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite. Rising optimism around a “Phase 1” trade deal announced a week ago between the U.S. and China has helped drive stocks higher. And the market is heading into what’s historically been a seasonally good period.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.85 points, or 0.5%, to 3,221.22.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 78.13 points, or 0.3%, to 28,455.09.

The Nasdaq composite added 37.74 points, or 0.4%, to 8,924.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.81 points, or 0.3%., to 1,671.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 52.42 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow gained 319.71 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq climbed 190.08 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 33.93 points, or 2.1%.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 714.37 points, or 28.5%.

The Dow is up 5,127.63 points, or 22%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,289.68 points, or 34.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 323.34 points, or 24%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims