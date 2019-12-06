Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

December 6, 2019 5:13 pm
 
Major stock indexes ended a choppy week with solid gains after the government reported that hiring in the U.S. jumped last month to the highest level since January. Companies that stand to benefit the most from a growing economy rose the most Friday. Technology and industrial companies climbed, as did banks. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher, as investors moved money out of safe-haven assets and became more bullish on the economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 28.48 points, or 0.9%, to 3,145.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 337.27 points, or 1.2%, to 28,015.06.

The Nasdaq gained 85.83 points, or 1%, to 8,656.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 19 points, or 1.2%, to 1,633.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 4.93 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow fell 36.35 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq lost 8.94 points, or 0.1%

The Russell 2000 rose 9.33 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 639.06 points, or 25.5%.

The Dow is up 4,687.60 points, or 20.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,021.25 points, or 30.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 285.28 points, or 21.2%.

