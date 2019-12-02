Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

December 2, 2019 4:53 pm
 
Technology companies led stocks broadly lower Monday, getting the market off to a weak start for the month after a strong November.

Traders were focusing on more tensions between Washington and Beijing and weak reports from the U.S. on manufacturing and construction spending. Energy stocks notched the biggest gain as oil prices rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 27.11 points, or 0.9%, to 3,113.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 268.37 points, or 1%, to 27,783.04.

The Nasdaq lost 97.48 points, or 1.1%, to 8,567.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 16.92 points, or 1%, to 1,607.58.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 607.02 points, or 24.2%.

The Dow is up 4,455.58 points, or 19.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,932.71 points, or 29.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 259.02 points, or 19.2%.

