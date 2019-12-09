Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

December 9, 2019 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

Technology, health care and financial companies drove stocks modestly lower on Wall Street Monday, snapping the S&P 500’s three-day winning streak.

The market pullback came as investors looked ahead to a busy week of economic reports and an interest rate policy update from the Federal Reserve. The market also remained focused on developments in the U.S.-China trade negotiations ahead of new tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to kick in on Sunday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index lost 9.95 points, or 0.3%, to 3,135.96.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.46 points, or 0.4%, to 27,909.60.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Nasdaq dropped 34.70 points, or 0.4%, to 8,621.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 4.22 points, or 0.3%, to 1,629.62.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 629.11 points, or 25.1%.

The Dow is up 4,582.14 points, or 19.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,986.55 points, or 29.9%.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

The Russell 2000 is up 281.06 points, or 20.8%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize