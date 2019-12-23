Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

December 23, 2019 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Monday, extending the major indexes’ milestone-shattering run.

The S&P 500 index notched its third-consecutive all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also set record highs. The market’s latest gains followed mostly muted trading as investors kicked off a holiday shortened week. U.S. markets are scheduled to open for only a half day on Tuesday and then close the next day for Christmas.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.79 points, or 0.1%, to 3,224.01.

Advertisement

The Dow gained 96.44 points, or 0.3%, to 28,551.53.

The Nasdaq climbed 20.69 points, or 0.2%, to 8,945.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 2.24 points, or 0.1%, to 1,674.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 717.16 points, or 28.6%.

The Dow is up 5,224.07 points, or 22.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,310.37 points, or 34.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 325.58 points, or 24.1%.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon