Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

December 30, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

Technology, communication services and health care companies led a broad slide in U.S. stocks Monday that erased some of the major indexes’ recent gains.

The pullback ended a two-day winning streak by the S&P 500. The benchmark index, which has risen five straight weeks, remains on track to end the year with its biggest gain since 2013.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 dropped 18.73 points, or 0.6%, to 3,221.29.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 183.12 points, or 0.6%, to 28,462.14.

The Nasdaq composite lost 60.62 points, or 0.7%, to 8,945.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 4.88 points, or 0.3%, to 1,664.15.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 714.44 points, or 28.5%.

The Dow is up 5,314.68 points, or 22%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,310.72 points, or 34.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 315.59 points, or 23.4%.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1890: First female White House staffer reports to work