Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

December 5, 2019 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks closed slightly higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors looked ahead to a key government report on jobs and kept an eye on developments in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Gains for technology companies and banks outweighed losses in energy and other sectors. Bond yields rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 4.67 points, or 0.2%, to 3,117.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28.01 points, or 0.1%, to 27,677.79.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq added 4.03 points, less than 0.1%, to 8,570.70.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 0.94 points, less than 0.1%, to 1,614.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 23.55 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 373.62 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 94.77 points, or 1.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 9.67 points, or 0.6%.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 610.58 points, or 24.4%.

The Dow is up 4,350.33 points, or 18.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,935.42 points, or 29.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 266.27 points, or 19.7%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified