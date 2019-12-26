Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

December 26, 2019 5:07 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, extending the market’s record-setting run.

Retailers and technology companies powered much of the rally, which pushed the Nasdaq above 9,000 points for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 also ended at record highs. Trading volume was lighter than usual as U.S. markets reopened after the Christmas holiday.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.53 points, or 0.5%, to 3,239.91.

The Dow gained 105.94 points, or 0.4%, to 28,621.39.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 69.51 points, or 0.8%, to 9,022.39.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks slipped 0.34 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,677.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.69 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 166.30 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 97.43 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.77 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 733.06 points, or 29.2%.

The Dow is up 5,293.93 points, or 22.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,387.11 points, or 36%.

The Russell 2000 is up 329.11 points, or 24.4%.

