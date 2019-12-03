Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

December 3, 2019 4:56 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly lower after President Donald Trump indicated he was in no hurry to make a trade deal with China, suggesting there may not be an agreement this year, as previously hoped.

Technology stocks led the declines Tuesday, extending the S&P 500’s losing streak to a third day. Utilities and real estate stocks rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 20.67 points, or 0.7%, to 3,093.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 280.23 points, or 1%, to 27,502.81.

The Nasdaq dropped 47.34 points, or 0.6%, to 8,520.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 4.95 points, or 0.3%, to 1,602.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 47.78 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 548.60 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is down 144.83 points, or 1.7%

The Russell 2000 is down 21.87 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 586.35 points, or 23.4%.

The Dow is up 4,175.35 points, or 17.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,885.37 points, or 28.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 254.07 points, or 18.8%.

