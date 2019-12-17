Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

December 17, 2019 5:00 pm
 
Stocks eked out slight gains on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to send major indexes to more record highs. The benchmark S&P 500 also had its fifth gain in a row.

Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending led the way higher, outweighing losses in the technology and health care sectors. Investors welcomed encouraging reports on U.S. home construction and industrial production, extending the market’s upward momentum.Stocks have been rising on optimism about an interim US-China trade deal announced on Friday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.07 points, or 0.03%, to 3,192.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 31.27 points, or 0.1%, to 28,267.16.

The Nasdaq climbed 9.13 points or 0.1%, to 8,823.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 7.63 points, or 0.5%, to 1,657.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 23.72 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 131.78 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 88.48 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.59 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 685.67 points, or 27.4%.

The Dow is up 4,939.70 points, or 21.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,188.08 points, or 33%.

The Russell 2000 is up 309.01 points, or 22.9%.

