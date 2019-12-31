Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

December 31, 2019 5:32 pm
 
U.S. stocks closed out their best year since 2013, led by huge gains in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 index soared 28.9% for the year. Major indexes ended slightly higher Tuesday ahead of the New Year’s Day holiday after spending most of the day wavering between small gains and losses. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.49 points, or 0.3%, to 3,230.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76.30 points, or 0.3%, to 28,538.44.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 26.61 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.32 points, or 0.3%, to 1,668.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 9.24 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 106.82 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 34.01 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.56 points, or 0.03%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 rose 723.93 points, or 28.9%.

The Dow gained 5,210.98 points, or 22.3%.

The Nasdaq climbed 2,337.33 points, or 35.2%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 319.91 points, or 23.7%.

