Iran post office delivers box to minister in drone test

December 12, 2019 12:57 pm
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s post office has used a drone to test fly a box to the country’s telecommunications minister.

Officials say using drones might one day reduce air pollution and traffic in the capital Tehran.

Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, in video posted on his Twitter account, shows Thursday how he received the box.

Jahromi said with the post office’s “post +” program, there will be no unreachable point in the country. Iranians would be able to “quickly transfer drugs to hospitals, islands, surprise each other, and so on.”

He did not elaborate on when the program would be up and running

Tehran has been suffering from dangerous levels of pollution and smog since mid-November.

