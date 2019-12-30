Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Maryland man dies at northern Virginia construction site

December 30, 2019 5:27 pm
 
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after a construction accident in northern Virginia.

Nelson Aguilar-Salamanca, 55, was working for a subcontractor Monday on a construction site near the new Capital One headquarters in McLean, Fairfax County police said.

Around 7:30 a.m., he was struck by rebar that dropped from a crane. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police did not release Aguilar-Salamanca’s hometown in Maryland.

An autopsy is being conducted.

The site has been the scene of large-scale construction work near the McLean Metrorail station on the Silver Line.

