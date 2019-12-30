Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Maxar, Lending Tree rise; iHeartMedia, Lam Research fall

December 30, 2019 4:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Maxar Technologies Inc., up $2.20 to $16.49

The company is selling its space robotics business MDA to an investor group led by Northern Private Capital for about $765 million.

iHeartMedia Inc., up 5 cents to $16.06

The New York Post reported that the Department of Justice may block the purchase of the radio station operator by Liberty Media.

Lending Tree Inc., up $8.85 to $303.24

Analysts at Compass Point upgraded shares of the operator of an online loan marketplace to “buy.”

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., up 13 cents to $15.23

The tire maker’s shares received a “buy” rating from analysts at Nomura/Instinet.

NIO Ltd., up $1.30 to $3.72

The China-based electric car maker reported a jump in deliveries and a smaller than expected loss for the third quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc., up $1.85 to $103.83

The pharmaceutical company reported encouraging results from a trial of its migraine treatment drug.

Lam Research Corp., down $1.16 to $292.54

Shares of most chipmakers fell, although the industry remains among the year’s top performers.

Halliburton Co., up 16 cents to $24.56

Energy companies held up better than the rest of the market.

