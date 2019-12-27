Listen Live Sports

Michaels and Flexion Therapeutics rise; Darden declines

December 27, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Flexion Therapeutics Inc., up $1.77 to $20.94

The FDA approved Flexion’s application to update the label of its Zilretta osteoarthritis knee pain drug.

Michaels Cos., up $1.98 to $8.00

The arts and crafts chain tapped former Walmart executive Ashley Buchanan to be CEO.

Darden Restaurants Inc., down 90 cents to $108.01

Argus Research cut the chain restaurant owner from “Buy” to “Hold,” citing softer customer traffic and rising costs.

RH (RH), down $12.87 to $214.87

The home decor retailer is being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 and moved to the MidCap 400 next week.

Anixter International Inc., up $2.64 to $92.97

The supplier of communication and security products received a sweetened buyout offer from Wesco International.

General Mills Inc.., up 77 cents to $53.19

The consumer foods company benefited from an afternoon rally in household product companies.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.23 to $28.44

Airlines fell as a group and the Dallas-based carrier dropped the most.

Lincoln National Corp., down 77 cents to $58.74

Financial sector stocks fell as bond yields declined broadly.

