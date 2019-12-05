Listen Live Sports

Officials: Chemical released in Texas blasts poses no risk

December 5, 2019 12:41 pm
 
A voluntary evacuation order was issued for residents in the Texas Gulf Coast city of Port Neches after testing late Wednesday found elevated levels of the chemical butadiene, released into the atmosphere after two chemical plant explosions last week.

Here’s a closer look at the chemical:

WHAT IS BUTADIENE?

It’s a colorless gas that smells mildly like gasoline that is produced by processing petroleum. Butadiene primarily is used to make rubber for car and truck tires, and in the manufacture of acrylics.

HOW CAN I BE EXPOSED?

Most exposure comes from breathing contaminated air, with industrial sources releasing large amounts. Auto exhaust, cigarette smoke and wood fires also release butadiene.

WHAT ARE THE HEALTH EFFECTS?

It can cause dizziness, nausea and headaches and irritate the eyes, nose and throat. It’s also can cause cancer. Jefferson County emergency management officials said the elevated levels in Port Neches did not pose a serious health risk.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN IT’S RELEASED?

Half of the butadiene released into the air breaks down within about six hours, and it evaporates quickly from water and soil.

Source: The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry, https://bit.ly/2LlM1Dh

