Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet CEO, founder dies at 61

December 3, 2019 3:34 am
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — The founder and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has died at the age of 61.

A statement from the company’s board of directors says Mark Butler died unexpectedly Sunday while spending time with his family for Thanksgiving. Butler founded the outlet chain with Mort Bernstein, Oliver “Ollie” Rosenberg and Harry Coverman. The Baltimore Sun says Butler was the last surviving founder.

Board member Richard Zannino says Butler rang up the first sale for the first store when it opened in Pennsylvania, in 1982. He took over as CEO and president in 2003. Zannino says Butler then went on to lead the company’s expansion into 24 other states.

John Swygert was named interim president and CEO. He previously served as Ollie’s executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified