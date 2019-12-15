Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pakistani police arrest alleged Baluch separatists

December 15, 2019
 
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Six militants from a banned Baluch separatist group were arrested Sunday in an operation in the forested area of southern Sindh Province, Pakistani police said.

Senior officer Asad Shah said police seized a large number of weapons from the militants’ hideout in the Kashmor district bordering Baluchistan.

Shah said the arrested men belong to the Baluchistan Republican Army, which has been involved in attacks on security forces’ vehicles, trains and gas pipeline explosions in Baluchistan. He said after each of the attacks the militants hid in Kashmor.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists who want a greater share of province gas and mineral revenue.

