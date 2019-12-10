Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Peloton shares tumble as bearish report adds to ad woes

December 10, 2019 3:25 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of exercise bike company Peloton were under pressure Tuesday from a scathing research report that comes on the heels of blowback from its widely mocked ad.

Andrew Left of Citron Research is well known on Wall Street for targeting companies he thinks have flawed business models and placing bets that their stocks will fall. He’s now taking aim at New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc.

He put a price target of $5 on the stock Tuesday. That would be an 86% drop from where it stood at the close of trading Monday. Peloton went public in September at $29 a share.

The stock was down $2.45, or 7%, at $32.32 in afternoon trading Tuesday.

Advertisement

The shares took a hit last week after Peloton aired an ad in which a husband gifts one of its internet-connected stationary bikes to his wife for the holidays. Critics called the ad sexist and tone deaf.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Peloton did not immediate respond to a request for comment on the Citron Research report.

In his report, Left says Peloton has similarities to GoPro, a company that came in hot with a must-have product but fizzled once competition ramped up.

Among other issues, Peloton hasn’t been able to bring successful new products to market, Left says.

“The only product other than the bike that Peloton has launched, the treadmill, has not lived up to anyone’s expectations and the company has missed the mass movement to mirrored interactive home gyms and digital weight,” he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon